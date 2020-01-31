One charged in Davenport armed robbery

Davenport police have arrested one of two men wanted in connection with the Aug. 14 armed robbery of Sam’s Food, a convenience store located at 648 Marquette St.

Donte Duron Grubbs, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent of which, or 17½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 14, Grubbs and another man entered Sam’s.

Grubbs allegedly pulled a handgun from his backpack and demanded money from the clerk. He also put the gun to the back of the clerk’s head.

The other man acted as lookout. Police are still searching for him.

Grubbs was identified through surveillance video.

Police arrested Grubbs Friday. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:26 p.m.

Grubbs was being held Friday night in the jail on cash-only bonds totalling $26,000. He is expected to make a first appearance in Scott County District Court on the charge Saturday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

