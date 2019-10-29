Morning gunfire Monday in Rock Island did not wound anyone or damage any property.
Officers were called about 6:39 a.m. to investigate shots in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue that had happened a few minutes earlier, according to police reports. The call was described as reckless discharge of a firearm, but no victims were listed in the report.
No descriptions of possible suspects were available Tuesday, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its free mobile app, “P3 Tips.”