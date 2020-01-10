No one injured in Davenport apartment fire

Fire fighters were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in attic of an apartment building at 126 East 6th Street. The fire was under control in a half an hour with no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.
