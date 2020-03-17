No in-person visits at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

Following new COVID-19 response guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center will not allow in-person visits and begin expanded monitoring of inmates and staff.
"(Monday) I received an email from the Iowa Department of Human Services — which is our licensing agency, said Jeremy Kaiser, Director Scott County Juvenile Detention & Diversion Programs. "As of 3 p.m. (Monday) we have implemented all of the recommendations.
"We have also started a screening process for all new intakes, which includes a questionnaire and taking their temperature. If they shows signs or symptoms, they are being isolated from the larger group and seen by a member of our nursing department."
Kaiser said only " ... staff, law enforcement, and medically imperative visitors" will be allowed into the 16-bed facility. He said juvenile inmates will have the opportunity to make an additional phone call per day because of the suspension of family visits.
According to Kristin Konchalski, a program planner at IDHS, all facilities should take the temperatures of staff at shift change, or when they come in for a shift. If a staff member has a fever, they should not be working and should be sent home.
If a client has a fever or a cough, the child should be masked as soon as possible and a medical professional should be contacted.
Last week the Iowa Department of Corrections has canceled visitation at all state prisons until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All volunteer activities at the state prisons also are suspended until further notice.
The DOC is exploring other methods of visitation for prisoners, including reduced-cost or free phone calls and establishing video connections, according to the release.
"Our staff are taking every precaution within our power to ensure that the prisons are ready to prevent and respond to the introduction of COVID-19," said Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner. "We are working closely with all relevant state agencies, such as Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Homeland Security Emergency Management, to ensure that we're taking every step we can to minimize the impact that this virus will have on our population."