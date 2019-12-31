No charges filed for fatal Moline stabbing

No charges were filed against a man suspected of a Sunday evening stabbing that left a Moline man dead.

The Moline Police Department said the attack happened about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 70th Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was identified as Demetri L. Long, 20, Moline, and he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Long died of a stab wound in his chest.

The suspected man was scheduled for a first appearance Tuesday afternoon, but Judge Norma Kauzlarich told him the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was choosing not to press charges, though it still had the option to do so later.

State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal was not immediately available to comment.

This story will be updated as information is available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.