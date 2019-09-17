An autopsy on a West Chicago man whose body was found Sunday in the Mississippi River did not shed light on how he died.
Jeremy C. Swiatek, 23, was reported missing Friday via the East Moline Police Department, according to the department. He was last seen early Friday leaving a tavern in downtown Rock Island, heading alone in the direction of Schwiebert Park, which is along the riverfront.
His body was pulled from the river near Andalusia. Swiatek was fully clothed when found, and his wallet and cellphone were with him, according to the department.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but no anatomical cause of death was identified, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. There were no external or internal injuries, and investigators are still trying to determine how Swiatek wound up in the river, Gustafson said.
"We’re still aggressively trying to find what he was doing in his last moments of life," Gustafson said.
Toxicology tests are pending, the coroner said. Those tests will determine if alcohol was present in Swiatek's body, and, if so, how much.
You have free articles remaining.
The East Moline police said Monday afternoon that foul play was not suspected as of that time.
Swiatek had been working at the Rock Island County Landfill through his employer, Weaver Consultants Group of Naperville, according to the East Moline police. He was reported missing to the East Moline department when he did not show up for work.
During the investigation, East Moline police were assisted by the Rock Island and Davenport police departments, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Andalusia Fire Department.
The case is an open death investigation, Gustafson said.
Anyone with information about Swiatek is asked to contact East Moline police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.