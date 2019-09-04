The extent of the damage caused by an Aug. 1 fire that destroyed two downtown East Moline bu…

EAST MOLINE — A fire that simply would not go out raged on for more than three hours in down…

Federal cancer-risk study focused on firefighters

A study was conducted from 2010 through 2015 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, according to the institute. The research involved data for about 30,000 firefighters from Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco who had worked between 1950 and 2009.

The study found that the firefighters had a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer compared to the U.S. general population, and a 14 percent higher chance of dying from cancer compared to the general population. Cancers that were frequent among the firefighters were digestive, oral, respiratory, and urinary.

One particular type of cancer, mesothelioma, was about as twice as prevalent in firefighters than it was in the general population, the study said. It said that because mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos, the numbers likely indicated a direct relationship between exposure to asbestos at fires and risk of contracting mesothelioma.

The institute stated that the study’s results does not mean healthy firefighters will get cancer, or that firefighters that have cancer got it because of their exposure to to fires. It did say that the results were further evidence of a link between firefighting and increased cancer risk.

The authors described the higher risk as a modest increase over the general population and said it is further evidence pointing to a possible link between exposure to contaminants at fire scenes and an increased risk of cancer.

CRITICISM OF STUDY

NIOSH states that work to collect and study more comprehensive data on firefighters is underway in hopes of learning more about the risk of cancer among firefighters.