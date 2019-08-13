A man shot by a Silvis police officer during a 2018 traffic stop is scheduled for trial in November on federal gun charges related to the incident.
Devin Michael Lovgren of Davenport was shot Dec. 23 by Officer John VanHyning after VanHyning attempted to make a traffic stop in the north alley of the 900 block of 1st Avenue in Silvis, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, a special unit formed to investigate incidents such as officer-involved shootings. After being stopped, the driver — identified as Lovgren — turned the vehicle around and sped toward VanHyning, prompting the officer to shoot.
Lovgren was wounded in the leg but drove away. He also is accused of attempting to flee police in Colona, but authorities say he crashed his vehicle and was captured.
Lovgren, a felon, is alleged to have had a sawed-off shotgun and shotgun ammunition in his possession. Both weapon and ammunition were allegedly recovered.
Lovgren is now tentatively scheduled for trial Nov. 4 on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and of being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, which is an illegally modified weapon, according to court records filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. A federal grand jury indicted him on May 21.
The indictment states the shotgun’s barrel was less than 18 inches long, and the overall length of the weapon was less than 26 inches. The gun was identified as a 12-gauge Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos model, and Lovgren allegedly had the right ammunition for it.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3, court records state.
Based on a search of court records, it does not appear charges were filed against Lovgren in Rock Island County in relation to the events of Dec. 23. In March, then-Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee said he had not decided whether to charge Lovgren.
He was charged in Henry County with aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state supported property, obstructing justice and traffic citations, according to the task force. The status of the Henry County case was not immediately available, but state prosecutions are often dropped if a federal case is filed.
At the time of the traffic stop, Lovgren was wanted for federal probation violation.
He was released from federal prison in October after serving a sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal records state. After his release, urine samples Lovgren was required to provide to federal authorities tested positive for methamphetamine.
The warrant was issued for his arrest in November after he failed to appear for two scheduled drug tests and failed to report a change of address, federal records state.
On Feb. 7, his supervised release was revoked, and he was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and another 18 months of supervised release after that.
When a police officer in a Rock Island County jurisdiction shoots someone, the task force is activated to gather evidence on the incident. The team involves state investigators and investigators from each of the county’s police agencies except the one being investigated.
Once the investigation is complete, the case is presented to the Rock Island County state’s attorney, who then rules on whether the use of force was justified or, instead, the officer’s acts were illegal.
In March, McGehee ruled VanHyning’s use of force against Lovgren was justified.