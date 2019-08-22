CAMBRIDGE – A New Boston woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine in Henry County.
Donna L. Shoemaker, 45, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court on July 9 with Class X meth delivery and Class 1 felony possession. The Class X charge was dismissed as part of Tuesday's negotiated plea.
In addition to the prison time, she will have two years mandatory supervised release. On Thursday, a waiver of criminal court assessments was granted. She was given financial credit for $2,075 in assessments.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich accepted the plea agreement.