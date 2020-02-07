Neponset man charged with soliciting a child

CAMBRIDGE — A Neponset man has been charged with sex-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court.
James R. Paige, 29, was charged Friday with Class 1 felony solicitation of child pornography, Class 4 felony solicitation to meet a child, Class 4 felony indecent solicitation of a child, Class 4 felony grooming, and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to the charges, Paige is alleged on Jan. 6 to have knowingly solicited a child under 18 to appear in a photograph, computer depiction or visual reproduction involving a lewd exhibition. He also is alleged on Jan. 6 to have used a computer, cellphone or other electronic device to arrange to meet a child without the knowledge of the child's parent. He also is alleged on that date to have discussed a sex act with a child. He also is alleged on that date to have had less than 15 grams of a substance containing clonazepam other than as authorized in the Controlled Substances Act.
Paige was arraigned Friday by Judge Dana McReynolds, who set bond at $75,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 18, and the public defender's office was appointed.