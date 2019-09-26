CAMBRIDGE — Cannabis-related charges were filed Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court against a North Carolina man.
Parker B. Moreland, 28, was charged with Class X felony cannabis trafficking, Class X felony possession with intent to deliver, and Class 1 felony possession of cannabis. The charges allege Moreland had more than 5,000 grams of cannabis on or about Sept. 25. According to the file, he was apprehended by state police.
You have free articles remaining.
Judge Clayton Lee set bond Thursday for Moreland at $100,000y. Judge Gregory Chickris arraigned him, appointing the public defender's office to the case and setting a Sept. 30 preliminary hearing.