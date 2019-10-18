MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 23-year-old Muscatine man has been charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.
According to the Muscatine County Attorney, David Hatfield called 911 on Wednesday, saying Kaitlyn Palmer shot herself in the head at the Saulbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. During the investigation, Hatfield admitted to shooting Palmer in the head and later said he fired a practice shot first.
Palmer was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where she died Thursday.
Hatfield is being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $1 million case only bond. His preliminary hearing will be on October 28, 2019.
Murder in the first degree is a class "A" felony punishable by life imprisonment.
This incident was investigated by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, the Muscatine Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.