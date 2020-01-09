Murder suspect has alleged history of home invasion and violence

The man who allegedly strangled a 74-year-old Davenport man during a robbery Tuesday also beat a senior citizen in Rock Island with a television and lamp and stole his car two months ago, police say.
Charlie Gary, 19, told police he strangled Robert Long in his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street after breaking in to rob the home and steal Long's car. Rock Island police also allege Gary broke into a house in the 1900 block of 6th Avenue on Oct. 27, 2019, and robbed and beat a 63-year-old man.
The Rock Island County case was opened earlier this month.
Gary made his first appearance Thursday in Scott County Court, facing first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary. He requested a court-appointed attorney and a preliminary hearing, set for 8:30 a.m., Jan. 13. A second preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 17.
Gary will be held without bond in Scott County Jail.
In the Rock Island case, he faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Thursday the man robbed in Rock Island required hospitalization and stitches but recovered. Her office will work with Scott County officials and the victim as it decides how to proceed, she said.
Long's body was found at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gary was driving Long's car when he was arrested.
Gary also had a run-in with Davenport police last year. On July 16, 2019, he pleaded guilty in Scott County Court to assault, interfering with official acts, and disorderly conduct. He was fined $380, sentenced to 60 hours of community service and placed on unsupervised probation. That sentence came 11 days after Gary was arrested at West Fillmore and West 7th streets for possessing a "look-alike" BB-handgun while yelling, gesturing and causing a disturbance.
A neighbor alleged Gary brandished what looked like a handgun at him and threatened to blow up his truck. Long threw the gun away before police arrived, but they found a Colt "look-alike" BB-pistol.
Gary was captured after a short foot chase and resisted arrest, police said.