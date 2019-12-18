Murder charges filed against Klemme in July domestic incident

A Davenport man is under arrest and charged with murder nearly five months after the death of Tiffany Klemme.

Casey Klemme, 38, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder of his wife, as well as domestic abuse and assault, and impeding air and blood flow. Tiffany Klemme was found dead in her home July 27, 2019.

Casey Klemme is currently being held in Scott County Jail.

Married for 16 years, Casey and Tiffany Klemme lived at 6903 Oak St.

Police were called to the immediate area of that address at 10:21 p.m. Friday, July 26. According to Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 10:21 p.m. Friday, officers were called to 69th Street and Ridgeview Driveafter getting a call claiming Casey Klemme threatened to choke his wife, Tiffany Klemme.

The couple was seen going inside their home at 6903 Oak St.

When officers arrived, they met with Casey Klemme at the home. He did not have any visible injuries and officers saw Tiffany Klemme lying on the floor.

The two started arguing because she accused him of cheating on her, according to Gonzalez. At that time Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife but never physically hurting her.