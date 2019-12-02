{{featured_button_text}}

Multiple people have been arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Davenport and ended in Bettendorf. 

No injuries were reported. 

Davenport and Bettendorf police departments continued to canvass the the area near 11th and State streets in Bettendorf at about 11 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

