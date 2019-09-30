CAMBRIDGE – A Monmouth man has been charged in a check forging scheme after Galva police investigated a complaint of numerous check forgeries from a woman with an account at Community State Bank.
Larry C. Mariner, Jr., 33, of Monmouth was charged Aug. 30 with one count Class 2 felony theft and seven counts Class 3 felony forgery.
Galva Police Officer Jerrod Hedden testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that police were notified of the problem in August. He said checks totaling in excess of $10,000 had gone through the victim's account without her having written or authorized the checks. Her account had also been debited. The victim brought copies of several checks that were not in her handwriting.
According to Hedden, the victim had recently ordered checks and she was not staying at her primary residence where the checks were delivered. Her nephew was staying at the home and he said he allowed Mariner and Mariner's girlfriend to stay there for a week at a time. The nephew told police later that several items were missing after Mariner and his girlfriend stayed there, but he had no knowledge of the checks.
Police obtained bank surveillance footage and found that three other people were with Mariner. Hedden said he interviewed Mariner, who said the nephew gave him the checkbook as collateral to hold in exchange for work done at the house.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Oct. 24 pretrial hearing was set. Mariner remained in custody as of Monday on $50,000 bond.