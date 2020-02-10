Moline woman accused of sexually abusing child sentenced to three years

A Moline woman accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 18 was sentenced Monday to three years in prison on one of the charges filed against her, while the other five were dismissed.

Kristy Lilius, 44, Moline, was charged in February 2019 with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a count of indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming, according to Rock Island County. She pleaded guilty in December to the solicitation charge as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The maximum sentence under that agreement was three years.

Lilius’ sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Norma Kauzlarich, court records state. She also was sentenced to a year of mandatory supervised release once her prison term is done. Lilius will get credit for the time she has already served in the Rock Island County Jail.