Moline woman accused of sexually abusing child sentenced to three years

A Moline woman accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 18 was sentenced Monday to three years in prison on one of the charges filed against her, while the other five were dismissed.
Kristy Lilius, 44, Moline, was charged in February 2019 with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a count of indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming, according to Rock Island County. She pleaded guilty in December to the solicitation charge as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The maximum sentence under that agreement was three years.
You have free articles remaining.
Lilius’ sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Norma Kauzlarich, court records state. She also was sentenced to a year of mandatory supervised release once her prison term is done. Lilius will get credit for the time she has already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
A presentence investigation was performed, records state. Such inquiries are designed to develop a report about a defendant's criminal background in order to help judges determine an appropriate sentence.
Authorities alleged in the case that Lilius committed the crimes in late 2018 and early 2019, records state.
Monday, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Lilius was a teacher with the East Moline School District at the time, but that the crimes of which she was accused did not involve a student in the district.