The Moline Police Department is asking the community's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Tuesday at a gas station in the 5200 block of 25th Avenue Court.
The pictured suspect reportedly used a stun gun or similar electronic device on a customer while stealing her wallet, police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.
The suspect is described as being in her late teens to early 20's with short hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black/gray Nike jacket and black pants.
She was last seen as a passenger in a light colored Chrysler Town & Country (pictured) traveling southbound on 53rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.