Moline police investigate convenience store robbery

Moline police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the ExpressLane convenience store and Shell gasoline station at 702 19th Ave. about 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a man walked into the store and demanded money. The clerk handed over the money and the man left on foot through an alley.
The man is described as a thinly-built white man wearing jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and sunglasses.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they were working to get photos of the man from surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
