Moline police close Jordan Burroughs murder case, offer timeline of the investigation

•10:38 a.m.: Police go to Dykeman’s residence again and he agrees to an interview at the Moline Police Department.

Dykeman says he was not involved in Burroughs’ disappearance and tells police that he and Burroughs’ were last together the evening of Oct. 23. He says they were at a trivia event at Hy-Vee when they quarreled. Dykeman tells police he went home and to bed.

The questioning lasts almost four hours before Dykeman invokes his constitutional rights and ends the interview. Police do not have probable cause to hold him and he is allowed to leave.

•The afternoon: After Dykeman leaves the station, officers secretly follow him to the Moline Walmart where he buys clothes and a cell phone.

Dykeman then goes to the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St., Davenport, and gets a room.

While this is happening, police get a search warrant and begin investigating Dykeman’s home. Moline detectives and Illinois State Police crime scene specialists find notes written by Dykeman that hint he killed Burroughs. Evidence also indicates Dykeman cleaned the dining room, but investigators find “biological evidence” beneath carpet pads.