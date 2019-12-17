Moline police close Jordan Burroughs murder case, offer timeline of the investigation

The man suspected of killing Jordan L. Burroughs in October is believed to have acted alone, and, with his suicide, the case is considered closed.
The Moline Police Department believes Kyle Dykeman, 38, Moline, stabbed Burroughs, 37, of Moline, to death on Oct. 23, then concealed the crime for several weeks. On Nov. 21, after Burroughs’ body was discovered, officers attempting to arrest Dykeman in a Davenport hotel room found him dead from hanging.
The police have issued a detailed account of the investigation. Below is a timeline based on that account.
Oct. 23: Burroughs, who is also known as Jordan Murphy, and Dykeman quarrel at a Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities. They leave separately. Police learn this from Dykeman during a November interview and confirmed it with security camera footage from the Hy-Vee. No one sees Burroughs alive after this.
Police believe Dykeman kills Burroughs some time later that night and hides her body.
Oct. 24: Burroughs’ family and friends start receiving texts from her telephone. The messages state Burroughs was moving to Des Moines to pursue a new relationship. These messages are sent for days.
Dykeman makes similar statements to police and others in the days after Burroughs disappeared.
Nov. 6: A friend of Burroughs, concerned for her, contacts the police. Officers conduct a welfare check at Dykeman’s residence, 2419 44th St. No one is there, but neighbors tell police Dykeman had just left. No one had seen Burroughs in weeks.
Nov. 7: No text messages are sent from Burroughs’ phone after this date. During the investigation, police learn the phone was still at Dykeman’s residence and the messages were being sent by Dykeman. The release does not state when police learned this, but said they learned it from phone records and other physical evidence.
Nov. 19: Another friend of Burroughs in Des Moines tells investigators that no one other than Dykeman has seen Burroughs since October. Officers go to Dykeman’s residence and he again tells them Burroughs moved to Des Moines for a new relationship.
He allows officers into the home, and they find nothing out of the ordinary.
There is, however, a social media post made this day that makes Burroughs’ family and friends more suspicious. They begin contacting police with more information.
Nov. 21: The case breaks.
•10:38 a.m.: Police go to Dykeman’s residence again and he agrees to an interview at the Moline Police Department.
Dykeman says he was not involved in Burroughs’ disappearance and tells police that he and Burroughs’ were last together the evening of Oct. 23. He says they were at a trivia event at Hy-Vee when they quarreled. Dykeman tells police he went home and to bed.
The questioning lasts almost four hours before Dykeman invokes his constitutional rights and ends the interview. Police do not have probable cause to hold him and he is allowed to leave.
•The afternoon: After Dykeman leaves the station, officers secretly follow him to the Moline Walmart where he buys clothes and a cell phone.
Dykeman then goes to the Relax Inn, 6310 N. Brady St., Davenport, and gets a room.
While this is happening, police get a search warrant and begin investigating Dykeman’s home. Moline detectives and Illinois State Police crime scene specialists find notes written by Dykeman that hint he killed Burroughs. Evidence also indicates Dykeman cleaned the dining room, but investigators find “biological evidence” beneath carpet pads.
•5:22 p.m.: Police find Burroughs’ body in a chest freezer in a detached garage on the property. The freezer, which does not work, has been covered with blankets, tarps, boxes and furniture. Her body has significant signs of trauma, but is intact.
•7:36 p.m.: The Moline police get an arrest warrant for Dykeman, charging him with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
The Relax Inn is locked down and patrons in adjacent rooms are evacuated. The FBI and Davenport police officers take part.
The Davenport Police Department gets a search warrant for Dykeman’s room, and when detectives enter, they find Dykeman dead from hanging. His death was deemed suicide.
Nov. 22: An autopsy is performed on Burroughs. Her death was caused by multiple stab wounds.