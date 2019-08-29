Wanted man accused of going armed and carrying illegal drugs when he was captured by Moline police on Thursday after a short foot chase.
A Moline police detective spotted the man, identified as Jayson D. Kenney, 28, Moline, as he walked around 7:46 a.m. in the 3400 block of 19th Avenue in Moline, according to a police department news release. Kenney was wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and when officers tried to arrest him, he ran away.
Kenney was arrested in the 1900 block of 35th Street and the department alleges in the release that he was carrying a revolver with a defaced serial number as well as seven different kinds of narcotics at the time of his arrest.
The incident happened near several schools, but was over within a minute, and was not deemed a threat to students, the department said in the release.
Kenney's warrant was issued on Aug. 23 and was related to actions he is accused of committing within the Rock Island Police Department's jurisdiction, the release states.
Concerning Thursday's incident, Kenney was being held on suspicion of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer, the release states.
The case will be presented on Friday to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office so prosecutors can determine what formal charges will be filed, the release states.