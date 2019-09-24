A Moline man accused of stating he had a bomb Monday in Geneseo has been charged.
Michael Allen, 44, faces charges of making a terrorist threat, disorderly conduct and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, according to Henry County court records.
Allen, of Moline, is alleged to have told people that he had a firearm and explosives Monday morning at a Geneseo business, according to the Geneseo Police Department. He is also accused of fleeing from officers who were called because of those statements, then, after being stopped, telling them there might be explosives in his vehicle. No explosives or firearms were found during the ensuing investigation.
Henry County court documents provide more details.
They state Allen said "he had a bomb and .45-caliber handgun and would blow up the whole building located at 939 U.S. Highway 6, Geneseo,” which is the location of Holland and Sons.
You have free articles remaining.
He also is accused of telling employees of Holland and Sons that there was a bomb in his car and that he was close enough to blow up the whole building, court records state. Authorities allege Allen knew that there was no reasonable ground for believing that a bomb was concealed in that place.
Allen is also accused of fleeing from police by driving a 2019 Hyundai Sonata more than 21 mph over the speed limit on Chicago Street in Geneseo, court records state.
Allen appeared before Judge Clayton Lee on Tuesday and told the judge he would hire his own attorney.
Allen's bail has been set at $500,000, according to court records, which means to be released, he would have to post $50,000. His next court date is set for Sept. 30.