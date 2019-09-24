A Moline man accused of stating he had a bomb Monday in Geneseo has been charged.
Michael Allen, 44, faces charges of making a terrorist threat, disorderly conduct and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, according to Henry County court records.
Allen, of Moline, is alleged to have made statements that he had a firearm and explosives Monday morning at a Geneseo business, according to the Geneseo Police Department. He is also accused of fleeing from officers who were called because of those statements, then telling them there might be explosives in his vehicle.
No explosives or firearms were found during the ensuing investigation, police said.
His bail has been set at $500,000, according to court records, which means to be released, he would have to post $50,000. His next court date is set for Sept. 30.