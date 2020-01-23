Moline man charged in connection with Geneseo bomb threat now faces federal charges

CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man being charged with making a terrorist threat in connection with a Sept. 23 incident in Geneseo has been indicted by federal authorities.

As a result of the indictment, the charges filed against Michael Allen, 44, in Henry County Circuit Court — making a terrorist threat, giving a false bomb alarm, and aggravated fleeing — have been dismissed with leave to reinstate.

The September incident began near the Holland and Sons dealership in Geneseo. According to police reports, Allen told people he had a firearm and explosives. His actions caused the temporary evacuation of Woodridge Supportive Living Center and St. Malachy's School when he was stopped by police in that vicinity, but no explosives or firearms were found.

Allen had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, but that did not happen as the order to dismiss the charges was filed last week.

