CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man is being held in connection with a theft in Henry County.
According to testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing for Keith W. Hopper, 43, Detective Joe Bedford of the Henry County Sheriff's Department said an investigation into a possible burglary in rural Geneseo began March 28, after two golf carts, fishing poles and kayaks were reported missing.
Trail cameras set up on the property showed subjects walking around, and people were able to identify Jennifer Buccholz and Kaylee Bopp.
Buccholz implicated her daughter, Bopp, and Justin Bennett, and said they had stolen the golf carts and a kayak and had taken them to the Hopper home. She said they went out a second time that same evening and took another kayak.
Hopper was charged with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony theft. Judge Terry Patton found no probable cause on the burglary charge, but cause to proceed on the theft charge.
Hopper remained in custody as of Monday on $30,000 bond. An Oct. 17 pre-trial conference was set.