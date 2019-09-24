CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man is being held in connection with a burglary in Henry County.
According to testimony at Monday's preliminary hearing for Keith W. Hopper, 43, Detective Joe Bedford of the Henry County Sheriff's Department testified that he began investigating a burglary in rural Geneseo on March 28. Two golf carts, fishing poles and kayaks were reported missing.
Trail cameras set up on the property showed subjects walking around, and people were able to identify Jennifer Buccholz and Kaylee Bopp.
Buccholz implicated her daughter, Bopp, and Justin Bennett, and said they had stolen the golf carts and a kayak and had taken them to the Hopper home. She said they went out a second time that same evening and took another kayak.
Hopper was charged with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony theft. No probable cause was found on the burglary charge, but Judge Terry Patton did find cause to proceed on the theft charge.
Hopper remained in custody as of Monday on $30,000 bond. An Oct. 17 pre-trial conference was set.