The Moline Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night robbery at a convenience store.
Officers were called around 11:28 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery at the Super Stop in the 1300 block of 15th Street, according to police reports. The victims were a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.
Further details about the robbery or any suspects were not available Thursday morning.
Anyone with information can call the police at 309-524-2140 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.