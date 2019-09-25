Moline Police Department Detective Jon Leach has won an award for his work as the coordinator of the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers.
Leach, who has been with the Moline Police Department for 15 years, became the coordinator in 2017, according to a department news release. Leach has worked to increase public awareness of the program, and his efforts, including working with Quad-Cities news outlets, led to the number of tips and resolved cases more than doubling in 2018 compared to 2017.
On Sunday, Leach was awarded the 2019 P3 Coordinator of the Year Award, an accolade created by Anderson Software, the developer of the P3 Tips App and software used by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The award was presented during this year's Crime Stoppers USA Conference in Arizona. It was the second year the award has been presented.
You have free articles remaining.
Leach's other achievements listed in the release include arranging for P3 to be operable in the Quad-Cities, both for general crime tips and for school-related tips in Rock Island and Scott counties.
He also worked with the Crime Stoppers board to raise the maximum award from $1,000 to $2,500.
Anyone wanting to leave a tip on a Quad-Cities crime can do so by calling Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app. The app is free to download.