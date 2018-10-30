Two Bettendorf men were charged with felonies Monday night in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.
John Paul Merrick and Vincene Lee Smith, both 42, are charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
Merrick also is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a Class D felony. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday.
Smith’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. He also has a preliminary hearing Friday.
According to an arrest affidavit, agents from the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group had an undercover agent buy methamphetamine from Merrick on Wednesday. The agent purchased less than five grams.
At 7:37 p.m. Monday, QCMEG executed a search warrant at Merrick and Smith’s home, 919 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf.
During the search, agents found seven one-gram dosage units of methamphetamine that did not have the proper tax stamp. They also found documents and ledgers of previous narcotic sales.
Smith had two ounces — or more than 56 grams — of methamphetamine at the time of the search. After being taken to the Scott County Jail, methamphetamine was discovered in the inside liner of Merrick’s jacket.
The methamphetamine charge Merrick faces is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the charge Smith faces is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The conspiracy and drug tax stamp charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Merrick was arrested in May on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Muscatine County. He is accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act against her will and recorded the act on her cellphone in February, according to court documents.
Merrick posted $15,000 through a bail bond company and placed on supervised release the following month. On Tuesday, Muscatine County prosecutors filed an application to revoke his pretrial release in that case.