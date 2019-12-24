Meth investigation leads to arrest of Davenport man

A Scott County Sheriff's investigation involving trafficking in methamphetamine and stolen weapons has led to the arrest of a Davenport man.
Andy Lee Miller, 42, of 1422 W. 4th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Miller also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine after a police confidential source purchased meth from Miller using prerecorded cash, according to the arrest affidavit.
That charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Miller also is charged with possession of marijuana — second offense, possession of a controlled substance when deputies seized 24 lorazepam pills, a drug used to treat anxiety. Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the affidavit, Miller also is charged with two counts of trafficking in stolen weapons for two firearms he sold that were recovered on Nov. 13 when sheriff's agents arrested Gary Glenn Williams, 29, and Belinda Marie Buford, 28, both of 1807 W. 7th St., Davenport.
Officers were investigating Williams and Buford in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring and, according to the arrest affidavits, seized a Taurus .380 handgun and a Kal-Tech 32 handgun on the day they were arrested.
The Taurus had been reported stolen out of Colorado in 2011, while the Kal-Tech had been stolen in October from a residence in Eldridge. Both Williams and Buford stated that they purchased the weapons from Miller. Buford provided police with her cell phone that showed she communicated with Miller over Facebook and corroborated their story where she and Williams purchased the weapons.
Both Williams and Buford are charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony, as well as trafficking in stolen weapons. Williams also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Trafficking in stolen weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Buford is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Scott County District Court. Williams has filed a written arraignment and a plea of not guilty. Trial dates for the two have not been set.
Buford is free on bond, while Williams is being held in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds of $59,000.
Miller was arrested Monday and is being held on bonds totaling $45,000, cash or surety. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 16 in Scott County District Court.
However, federal authorities could take over each of the cases given they involved stolen firearms, a federal offense.
Miller, Williams and Buford could also each be charged at the federal level of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
That charge at the federal level carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence they could receive on any other charges. Also, it is up to their attorneys to prove that the guns they had in their possession were not being used in furtherance of drug crimes.
Also, users of illicit drugs are considered prohibited persons under federal law and cannot possess or own firearms. Any of the three who are drug users could be charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Williams also is a convicted felon and already is charged at the state level for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
There is no parole in the federal system.