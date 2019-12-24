Meth investigation leads to arrest of Davenport man

The Taurus had been reported stolen out of Colorado in 2011, while the Kal-Tech had been stolen in October from a residence in Eldridge. Both Williams and Buford stated that they purchased the weapons from Miller. Buford provided police with her cell phone that showed she communicated with Miller over Facebook and corroborated their story where she and Williams purchased the weapons.

Both Williams and Buford are charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony, as well as trafficking in stolen weapons. Williams also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Trafficking in stolen weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Buford is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Scott County District Court. Williams has filed a written arraignment and a plea of not guilty. Trial dates for the two have not been set.

Buford is free on bond, while Williams is being held in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds of $59,000.

Miller was arrested Monday and is being held on bonds totaling $45,000, cash or surety. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 16 in Scott County District Court.