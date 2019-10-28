ALEDO — After nearly two hours of testimony on Monday, a Mercer County judge stopped a jury trial and sentenced the defendent to 60 days in jail for contempt.
Judge Greg Chickris declared a mistrial in the case against Michael Paladino, 43, of Aledo, after numerous disruptions by the defendent. Paladino had been on trial for obstruction of justice (class 4 felony), resisting/obstructing a peace officer (class A misdemeanor) and a traffic charge of using an electronic communication device while driving a vehicle.
The trial started at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection and Paladino acting as his own attorney. The state was represented by Matthew Goetten of the Illinois State’s Attorney Special prosecution unit.
During the first round of jury questioning the state posed a number of questions to 12 individuals called into the jury chamber, with Paladino only asking one question: “Does anyone know the difference between a people and a person?”
At 10:20 a.m. a jury of seven men (one alternate) and six women were chosen and sworn in.
During opening statements Paladino said “the case rests on constitutional rights and false arrest.”
Mercer County sheriff deputy James Unsworth testified first for the state. He said, on Aug. 20, 2018, he was in the parking lot of Hamlet Church, at the corner of State Hwy. 94 and 170th Ave. just north of Aledo, in an unmarked patrol car, when he saw a vehicle pass with the driver holding a cell phone to his ear.
Unsworth testified the passing vehicle was not speeding at the time as it headed south on Hwy 94. Unsworth said he did not know the individual who was driving the car. The officer had a body camera which he activated when he began the pursuit.
He said the individual he stopped did not provide his driver’s license, registration or any other identifying information when asked. “He seemed agitated at the stop,” said Unsworth. Unsworth added that he called for backup, with Mercer County sheriff’s deputy Dennis Sable showed up within minutes of the request.
Unsworth said the driver told him he would not provide his driver’s license “because it could be held against him.”
“He asked me if there was a crime that was committed,” Unsworth added.
During Unsworth’s testimony, Paladino objected to many of the questions asked by the state and often interrupted Judge Greg Chickris when he was speaking.
By 11:35 a.m. Judge Greg Chickris' patience had run out and, at the state’s request, asked the jury to leave. He said to the defendant: “I find you in direct criminal contempt of court.” Paladino was arrested and removed from the courtroom by Mercer County sheriff deputies after Chickris sentenced him to 60 days in the Mercer County Jail.
As he was leaving the courtroom Paladino said, “This is assault and battery. You all have your notice.”
The jury was called back into the courtroom with the judge explaining to them about the mistrial. “It became obvious I couldn’t control his behavior or actions,” said Chickris. The judge also told the jury that they would not be called again to serve on a jury in regards to this case.
Mercer County state’s attorney Meeghan Lee said a new trial will be scheduled after the first of the year.