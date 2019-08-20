Mercer County authorities are asking for the public's help in solving a series of burglaries in the Matherville area.
Late on July 31 and Aug. 14, electronics, alcohol, money and fishing gear were taken from vehicles, garages and other types of outbuildings, according to Mercer County's chapter of Crime Stoppers.
Crimes Stoppers added that property owners should make sure their vehicles and buildings are locked to help prevent such crimes.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact their local law enforcement officials or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers branch, which can be reached at 309-582-3500 or on its website.
Those contacting Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could earn up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.