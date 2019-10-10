A man was shot Wednesday night in Rock Island.
A 31-year-old man was wounded at 9:38 p.m. during the shooting in the 900 block of 14th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department.
The fire department confirmed Thursday morning that a person was taken to the hospital from that area, but could not provide more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Further details about the incident or the victim's condition were not immediately available Thursday.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office had not been notified of any deaths related to the call as of Thursday morning.
A representative of the Rock Island Police Department had not yet responded to a request for more information Thursday afternoon.