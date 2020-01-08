Man wounded in Rock Island shooting early Wednesday

A man was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in Rock Island.
He was shot about 1:25 a.m. in the 2700 block of 17th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The man, 31, was hospitalized but expected to survive.
Officers collected evidence at the scene, but further information was not released. A description of the suspect was not available Wednesday.
Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or provide the information to Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the mobile app, P3 Tips.