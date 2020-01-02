You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Rock Island
View Comments
top story

Man wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Rock Island

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in an early morning shooting in Rock Island.

The man was shot about 3:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 19th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The wounded man was treated for his injuries then released.

There was no information available about possible suspects in the case, police said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News