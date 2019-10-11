A Port Byron man who led police on a chase from LeClaire to Rock Falls, Illinois following a domestic disturbance Wednesday made his first appearance Friday in Scott County Court.
Paul Brian Smith, 51, was arraigned on charges of violating an order of protection. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a brief closed-circuit TV appearance. He will be arraigned Oct. 31 on a charge of stalking-violation of no-contact order, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Judge Korie Shippee set bond at $100,000 cash-only, with an additional bond of $10,000 cash-only for the violation of an order of protection allegation. A hearing on the violation will be Oct. 23.
Shippee also issued an additional order of protection.
LeClaire police went to a domestic disturbance in the Pebble Creek area at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday. The woman has a protective order against Smith since March, and saw him on her property.
That order was granted in Rock Island County and is in effect until March 2021.
In August, the woman told police Smith texted her numerous times in violation of the protective order, according to court documents. In September, she reported a text message that said he was outside her home, and she could see him sitting in his truck, revving the engine.
Smith had warrants for stalking and violation of a protection issued in September in Scott County. Officers tried to pull over Smith’s vehicle near the 1500 block of South Cody Road, but he kept going over the Interstate 80 bridge toward Illinois.
LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said in a news release officers chased the vehicle as it exited onto I-88 because of the “serious nature of the felony warrant.”
His vehicle was stopped by Rock Falls police, who set up stop sticks about four miles outside the city. He would not get out of the vehicle, so police shut down that portion of the highway and called for a SWAT team and negotiators from the Illinois State Police.
The SWAT team took him into custody at 4:35 p.m. and he was taken to Whiteside County Jail, and booked into Scott County Jail Thursday night.
Court records in Rock Island and Scott counties show the woman has filed multiple protection orders against Smith dating back to at least 2014.