A man wanted on Rock Island County home invasion and methamphetamine charges has been returned to Illinois.
Authorities contend Robert D. Vaughn, 34, Moline, forced his way into a residence just after midnight on March 2 in the 200 block of 45th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. Once inside, Vaughn allegedly robbed the victim.
He was initially charged in a warrant with home invasion and residential burglary, according to Rock Island County court records.
When that warrant was filed, Vaughn was already wanted in Rock Island County on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, according to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers and county court records.
Vaughn, however, was arrested by the Bettendorf police on March 3, according to the Moline police.
After his arrest in Bettendorf, he was held in the Scott County Jail in relation to several felony or misdemeanor drug cases and a misdemeanor theft case, according to the jail website.
He was returned to Illinois in July and has had court appearances for both of his Rock Island County cases, according to court records. Vaughn is next scheduled to appear Aug. 30.
His bail has been set at $150,000, court records state. To be released, he would have to post a $15,000 bond.