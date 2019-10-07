CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man charged with making a terrorist threat in Geneseo on Sept. 23 waived his preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Michael Allen, 44, entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial. He now has an October 24 pre-trial hearing.
The alleged threat led authorities to evacuate Woodridge Supportive Living Center and St. Malachy's School for a time. No bombs or firearms were found.
Allen remained in custody as of Monday on $500,000 bond.