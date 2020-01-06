Man takes plea for June carjacking in Rock Island

Antonio Harper, 18, of Davenport, was initially charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. Harper is accused of taking a 2013 Jeep Compass and a telephone on June 19 by threatening the imminent use of force.
He pleaded guilty to the hijacking charge on Thursday and the aggravated robbery charge was dismissed, court records state. He was sentenced at the same hearing to seven years in an Illinois prison and two years of mandatory supervised release. He qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail. This means he will serve about half of the sentence listed.
There were also Scott County charges filed against Harper. He faced counts of first-degree theft and eluding, and citations for reckless driving and not having a valid driver’s license.
Court documents related to the Scott County case provided more details.
Rock Island police contacted Davenport police at 2 a.m., stating that a black 2013 Jeep Compass had been stolen at gunpoint from the owner and driven across the Centennial bridge into Iowa.
At 2:45 a.m., Davenport police saw the Jeep heading east in the 400 block of East Locust Street and a chase ensued, at times reaching 90 mph in 35 mph speed zones and entering oncoming traffic lanes.
Police used stop sticks to damage the Jeep’s tires and the driver, identified in the Scott County court records as Harper, pulled over at the intersection of West High and North Division streets.
Harper ran, but was captured, the Scott County court documents state.
As part of a deal with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Harper pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and eluding, according to court records.
His sentencing in the Iowa case was pending as of Monday.