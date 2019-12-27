Man stabbed early Friday in Davenport

Davenport police officers found a man who was stabbed Friday after responding to a disturbance call in the area of the 6500 block of Harrison Street.
A news release from the Davenport Police Department did not identify the man, who was transported to Genesis East Hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
The Davenport Police Department responded to the disturbance call at just after 5 a.m. Friday.
Davenport Police Department said no other information is available at this time.