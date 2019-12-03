A man was shot Saturday in Moline, though his wounds are not considered life threatening.
The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Apartments in the 3700 block of Pine Ridge Court, according to the Moline Police Department. The man, 18, was shot inside an apartment.
His wound was in the left leg, and he was being treated at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, police said.
The department released a description of the possible suspect — a male black wearing all black — but could not provide more detail about the person or his clothing. There had been no arrests as of Tuesday morning.
The department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators at 309-524-2132. They can also leave information anonymously with the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or through the P3 tips app.