A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill the boyfriend of his ex-wife last year.
John Henry Cooper, 43, said he regretted “making the mistake” and that “I didn’t mean nothing by it.”
“I was just blowing off steam,” he said before District Court Judge Tamra Roberts sentenced him during a short hearing in Scott County District Court.
Cooper will receive credit for time already served in custody. Roberts also issued a no-contact order.
Cooper pleaded guilty in August to solicitation to commit murder, a Class C felony,
According to court records, Cooper was ordered in September 2018 by a judge in Clinton County to complete programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport for violating the terms of his probation in a drug case.
Once he completed the program, he was to be released back to probation.
On Nov. 28, a residential officer was conducting a routine eye count and saw Cooper looking at a small phone while lying in a bed. The phone was confiscated, according to an application filed by Davenport police in support of a search warrant. The following day, another residential officer conducted a random locker search and found a second cell phone in Cooper's locker.
During a search of the phone, the residential officer saw threatening messages from Cooper to a former resident of the RCF. Though a Facebook message, Cooper asked the former resident to kill a man who was in a relationship with his ex-wife. The man also is a former resident of the RCF.
On Jan. 11, a judge in Clinton County ruled Cooper violated the terms of his probation in his drug case because of the solicitation allegation and ordered him to serve the original sentence of up to five years in prison, according to the application.
The case was forwarded to Davenport police on Jan. 14.
An officer spoke with the alleged victim, who said Cooper had been harassing him and his girlfriend for almost two years and that he had contact with Cooper by telephone via text message and Facebook Messenger, according to the application.
Cooper’s sentence in the solicitation will run at the same time as the sentence in the Clinton County case.