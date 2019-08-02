A man has been sentenced in Rock Island County to up to 12 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges alleging he sexually abused children.
Earl E. Kain, 67, Rock Island, faced multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse filed in two separate felony cases, according to court records. Authorities contend the acts were performed with two individuals over several years. The earliest alleged act was from 2010 and the most recent this year.
Kain pleaded guilty July 29 to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, one in each case, court records state. He was sentenced at the same hearing to six years on each count, with the terms to be served one after the other. He must also serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Kain’s plea was part of a deal with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The other charges were dropped.
He chose to waive a presentence investigation — an inquiry designed to provide a judge with a report on a defendant’s background that can be used to help determine the appropriate sentence.
The case against Kain was opened in October, records state. It was investigated by the Rock Island Police Department.
Anyone concerned that a child is being abused or exploited should contact their local law enforcement agency or they can also contact the authorities anonymously through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.