ROCK ISLAND — A 75-year-old man was robbed while at an ATM on Monday night.
The incident, described as an armed robbery, happened about 8:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of 18th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department.
A department spokesman said the victim was at an ATM and had his wallet taken. He was not injured.
Further details about the incident were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its free mobile app, “P3 Tips.”