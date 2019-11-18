A man accused in Rock Island County of sexually assaulting a child has elected to plead guilty to one of the charges filed against him.
Alan S. Kettler, 35, of Rock Island, was charged in March through a 16-count indictment from a county grand jury, according to court records. He was accused of multiple counts each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault. The charges are based on acts Kettler is alleged to have committed during February 2017 and during the summer of 2018.
Kettler pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault on Nov. 7 as part of a plea agreement, according to court records. The other charges were dismissed and Kettler's sentencing has been set for Feb. 10. A presentence investigation has been ordered. The investigation is designed to produce a report on a defendant's background that a judge can use when determining sentence.
Kettler remained in custody, according to court records, held on a $250,000 bail in the Rock Island County Jail. To be released, Kettler would have to post a $25,000 bond.
Kettler initially was charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office on March 11, court records state. The superseding indictment was presented by the grand jury on March 25.
When a grand jury chooses to indict, it does so after weighing the strength of the prosecution’s evidence to determine whether the state has the evidence needed to argue its case.