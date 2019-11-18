Homeland Security investigators who uncover child exploitation initiated more than 4,000 cases around the world in budget year 2019. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows the investigations resulted in thousands of arrests and the identification of more than 1,000 victims, up from previous years. On Thursday, officials plan to unveil a new center based at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Washington headquarters tasked with alerting other countries when U.S. sex offenders travel.