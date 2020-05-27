Man on federal supervised release arrested in connection with Davenport shooting

A Rock Island man currently on federal supervised release has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting incident in Davenport that occurred less than three months after he was released from federal prison.
Adrian Warren Neeley, 33, a k a “Santana,” of the 1600 block of 12th Street, Rock Island, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Neeley also is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
The arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Cpl. Daniel Reeves, at 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 4, Davenport police officers were dispatched to 809 Washington St. to investigate a report of shots fired.
During the investigation, it was learned that one of the residents got into a verbal argument with Neeley. Neeley then shot into the house multiple times. Officers found several bullet holes on the outside of the house and recovered a bullet fragment inside the home.
Neeley was arrested Tuesday. He was released from the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond through a bonding company.
In November of 2007, Neeley was arrested on a federal charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, or “crack” cocaine.
Neeley pleaded guilty to the charge. During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Sept. 5, 2008, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison with credit for time served in jail while awaiting trial.
While out on supervised release, Rock Island police charged Neeley with possession with the intent to deliver cannabis and driving on a suspended license. Neeley pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. Neeley was sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge.
However, the arrest and conviction on a criminal offense violated Neeley’s federal supervised release. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to violating his release. During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Nov. 30, 2017, Chief U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Neeley to 30 months in prison with credit for time served.
The sentencing order included that Neeley was to serve four years on supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.
Neeley was released from federal prison on Nov. 20, 2019.
