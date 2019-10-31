A man charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport convenience store in 2017 has been indicted in federal court.
Curlie Marque Quarterman, 34, made an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on one count of interference with commerce by threats and violence.
Quarterman has a detention hearing Monday. A pretrial conference is scheduled Nov. 12.
He was initially charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree robbery, willful injury causing bodily injury, and first-degree theft.
The charges were dismissed Sept. 24, nearly two weeks after he was indicted in federal court.
Davenport police were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. July 22, 2017, to Gas America, 3205 N. Brady St., for a report of a robbery, according to arrest affidavits.
Police say Quarterman went into the store with a “perceived” handgun, threatened the clerk and took money from the register.
Quarterman hit the clerk with the gun three times, seriously injuring his face, according to the affidavits.
You have free articles remaining.
Quarterman, at the time of the robbery, was awaiting trial on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in federal court.
On July 21, 2017, he was released from custody while prosecutors appealed a judge’s decision to grant his motion to suppress evidence. (The U.S. Appellate Court for the Eighth Circuit granted prosecutor’s interlocutory appeal in December 2017).
Court records allege that Quarterman removed his location monitoring equipment later that day, and failed to complete the sign-up process at a transitional housing facility.
He also stole a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck from Green Chevrolet, according to court documents.
He was arrested July 23, 2017, in Johnson County on new felony charges.
In that case, an Iowa City police officer tried to pull over Quarterman, who was driving the stolen GMC Sierra. He fled and police used stop-sticks to disable the truck, according to court documents.
After a number of continuances in the case, Quarterman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, Feb. 11 in Johnson County District Court.
He was sentenced to up to five years in prison, court documents show.