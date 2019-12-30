Man in custody, suspected of stabbing another Sunday in Moline

A man was in custody Monday, held on suspicion he committed a stabbing Sunday in Moline.
The Moline Police Department said the attack happened about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 70th Street. The wounded man’s condition and further details about him were not available Monday.
The man suspected of the attack was being held in the Rock Island County Jail Monday afternoon but charges had not yet been filed, said Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal. The case was still being reviewed and further investigation was underway.