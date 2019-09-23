The Rock Island Fire Department rescued a man on Monday who was floating down the Mississippi River on a tree branch.
The man was spotted about 1:21 p.m just downriver of the Crescent Bridge by someone on shore, Rock Island fire Battalion Chief Darren LeBeau said. The department's boat reached him about 15 minutes later as the river current sent him toward some parked barges. He was about 100 feet from the barges.
"He was very lucky," LeBeau said.
You have free articles remaining.
If the man had reached the barges, the current would likely have pulled him underneath them.
The man, whose identity was not available, told firefighters he went into the river of his own free will.
The man left the boat and walked to the ambulance on his own, but he was taken to a nearby hospital.