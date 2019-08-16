A man arrested after a June standoff in Moline has been sentenced to 120 months in a federal prison on a resulting gun charge.
Steven A. Ashby Jr., 34, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty in April to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Ashby is accused of having a sawed-off shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle on June 23 even though he has a felony conviction on his record.
Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Ashby on Friday, according to court records. He must serve the sentence consecutively to the any he may receive in a Rock Island County case. When his prison term is over, he must also serve three years of supervised released.
That local case involves a charge of driving while revoked or suspended according to Rock Island County court records. It involved wrongdoing Ashby was alleged to have committed on April 20, 2018, and was still pending as of Friday afternoon.
Ashby was arrested on June 23 after police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2300 block of 19th Avenue in Moline, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said at the time. During the warrant’s execution, the home’s occupants refused to come outside, leading to a standoff. The situation was resolved by 2:30 a.m. when two people, one of them Ashby, were taken into custody.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office also charged Ashby with several counts of unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons in relation to the events of June 23, but those charges were dismissed in 2018 because of the federal case.